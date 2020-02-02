“Seen Anything Good?” The Burden of Biennial Excess
How much art can the human mind realistically absorb from a mega-exhibition? I’m not talking about superstar retrospectives or major surveys – mainstays of…
Over the past year, I’ve had considerable difficulty maintaining my faith in art. In the short version of this introduction to an interview, I…
The impulse to grieve publicly is a measure of our turbulent times. We know, lately, the need to share a collective sadness. However, before…
Type “Ed Atkins” into Google, and you’ll shortly come face to face with an asshole: not the artist himself – though his smiling visage…
The artist residency has risen to the top of the artworld’s global economy and increasing professionalization, becoming one of the key features of contemporary…
The notion that we live in the Anthropocene, an era defined by human influence on our planet, bestows a new gravity upon representations of…
Two brand-new, chunky metal triangles jut out and join above the glassy entrance of the black cinderblock edifice that houses the recently-renovated SITE Santa…
Like a catchy Schlager tune, rightwing populism in Germany has matured into a countrywide plague. Historical guilt, which had until recently stalled the nationalism…
The last time Leonard Cohen appeared on her radio show in 2006, Fresh Air host Terry Gross told him she wanted to play “one…
Because the question of art’s utility isn’t new, Tania Bruguera, the Cuban artist who’s often been referred to as a “dissident” and “political activist,”…
Remember that chunk of the Antarctic that fell into the sea, earlier this year? How big was it? Three trillion tons? Three hundred miles?…
Joseph Tisiga paints people in odd situations, and I keep wondering, how do they feel? The Yukon artist’s characters rarely show much emotion, even…
On a Monday morning in May 2015, artist David Avalos stood on the stage of a packed auditorium at the Getty Center in Los…
It’s unfortunate, but not surprising, that critical attention and institutional acceptance usually arrives too late to the work of women artists and artists of…
In the summer of 1994, the end of my second year at the IFA and Linda Nochlin’s first, she came to stay with my…
A few weeks back, as autumn arrived to Berlin, I listened to a thirty year-old curator explain that she was leaving art to study…